No Fireworks at This Year’s Heart of Virginia Festival

By Crystal Vandegrift, Staff Writer

FARMVILLE – Town of Farmville officials and members of the Heart of Virginia Festival Board announced this month that there will be no firework show at the Farmville Municipal Airport following the end of the Festival.

The Heart of Virginia Festival will still be held the first Saturday in May as in past years but following the festival, an event will be held downtown at Riverside Park.

According to Town Manger Gerald Spates, this will be a combined event with the Town and the Jaycees. Organizers are still planning to have live music and food vendors just as in the years past but without a fireworks show.

“We are going to try and cut back and do fireworks once a year,” said Spates during January’s Town Council meeting.