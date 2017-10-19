New VCU Hospital Unveiled Saturday

SOUTH HILLL – VCU Community Memorial Hospital held their official ribbon cutting event Saturday, October 14 to unveil the new location of the South Hill hospital location.

Administrators stated, “It started by partnering with VCU Health and our shared vision to bring the best in care close to home. Now that vision is a reality. The new VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is here and it’s something we can all take pride in. Because it’s not just for the community, it’s by the community. We’ve been on this journey together from the start—dreaming, planning, and doing—and it’s time to celebrate the healthier community we’re building together.”

The new hospital is located at 1755 North Mecklenburg Avenue with entrances off North Mecklenburg Avenue/Highway 1 and the other off Route 138.

The new hospital will not officially open until November 11, 2017 and the Obstetrics department will officially open on November 20, 2017.

Since the historic groundbreaking event on October 24, 2015, construction of the new VCU Health CMH has been underway. The 166,700-sq. ft. technologically-advanced facility will feature 70 private patient rooms. The facility will also include three operating room suites, a cesarean section suite, a 16-bay emergency department and an obstetrics department with four LDRP rooms (Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Postpartum).

The new VCU Health CMH will have a permanent cardiac catheterization lab to provide the most advanced cardiac care in the region and a full complement of diagnostic services including MRI, CT, nuclear medicine, cardiac, vascular and pulmonary studies.

Sixty-two years ago, Community Memorial Hospital opened its doors to serve the health care needs of the community. Now, as VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital, medical services will grow to greater heights and VCU Health CMH is set to become a regional destination for advanced medical services right here at home. The future of health care for this region is bright and with the support of VCU Health, “We’re opening the doors to a healthier future.”