New Signage in Keysville

KEYSVILLE – The Town of Keysville recently installed cast iron signs over Main Street at the King Street intersection. King Street/Highway 40 is the business highway through town. Main Street is the alley running from Osborne Street through Whites Building Center to Shadow Lane with an unimproved section running beyond Shadow Lane.

Also installed were Keysville signs showing a map of the town and Handicapped Parking signs.

Some Keysville residents claim they brag about living in a County without a stoplight and in a town with a gravel Main Street.