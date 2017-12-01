New Fire House on the Rise

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – The brick front is completed on the new Charlotte Court House volunteer fire department building. It fits in very well with the surrounding buildings. The department is very appreciative of everyone who has already donated. With the front finished, the department now hopes to raise enough to brick the sides so that the building looks finished from the road.

The department still needs your support! Will you help them – brick by brick – to cover the sides of the building? As you consider year-end donations, remember your home town fire department whose members work so hard to keep our homes and businesses safe. Donations may be mailed to the CCH Town Office, PO Box 246, Charlotte CH, VA 23923 and designated for this project. Remember that all donations are tax deductible.

If you would like to make a donation in memory or honor of someone special, note that on your donation. A display will be created in the fire house documenting these gifts. Be generous! Let’s step up and help out our volunteer fire fighters.