Mossingford Baptist Church Celebrates 152nd Anniversary

SAXE – Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 3:00 p.m., the Mossingford Baptist Church congregation celebrated their church’s 152nd Anniversary. Rev. John Craighead, pastor of the church, presided during this special occasion. This celebration began with invocation by the pastor, Rev. Craighead, followed by a hymn from the Galilee & Mossingford Baptist church choirs. Minister William Daniel read the scripture and Rev. Dorothy Reid prayed the opening prayer. The welcome was given by Deacon Royal Freeman.

Ms. Mary Haskins, the church’s clerk, read the church’s history. The Mossingford Baptist Church was given to the Negroes around 1865 by Mrs. Bessie Gaines. The building she gave became inadequate and around 1890 a new frame church was built. This building lasted for 90 years before becoming unrepairable. The present church was built between 1978-1980 under the leadership of the late Rev. Joseph Taylor. In January of 1980, Rev. Taylor led the congregation into their new church. Rev. John Craighead is the current and 10th pastor to serve this church’s congregation.

Rev. John Craighead made the following presentations with plaques to members that have been so faithful to the church in their duties and financial obligations: Mrs. Marie Freeman received a plaque for being such a faithful member and serving as an usher for a number of years; Ms. Mary Haskins, church clerk, for being very dutiful in her church’s responsibilities and obligations; Deacon Al Brogdon, a faithful deacon and steward of the church; Mr. George Daniel, who served as an usher and helped wherever needed in the church; and Deacon Royal Freeman, also a faithful servant of the church. Also, Deacon Douglas Randolph, a good friend, was recognized with a plaque for his contributions to this church.

Rev. James Lindsey, pastor of the Galilee Baptist Church, preached the anniversary message. Various inspirational selections were rendered by the choir. The program concluded with refreshments being enjoyed by all.