Money Well Spent – Annual Christmas Show Delights Shoppers, Raises Money for a Good Cause

The STEPS Shopping for a Cause event was held last weekend inside the warm and spacious STEPS CENTRE in Farmville. Dozens of vendors and hundreds of shoppers flocked to this event. Vendors from all over the region showcased their best goods and goodies. From LuLuRoe and Thirty-One to handmade wearables, soaps, wreaths, décor, and the yummiest homemade goods in Southside, there was something for everyone! The two-day event featured appearances from Santa Claus and the Grinch, and a delicious lunch for sale by the Prospect VFD, as well as everything one could desire for décor and gifts for the upcoming season. Proceeds from the event went to STEPS, a local nonprofit that helps “break the cycle of poverty” in Southside by assisting with workforce development, job training, preventing homelessness, and educational services to those in need, as well as other programs in the community. Photo by Lyle Leake