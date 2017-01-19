Monday Morning Break-In Hits Area Business

CREWE – Store owners throughout Southside Virginia have been dealing with break-ins that sadly seem to be an increasing issue. Location does not even stop the culprits as was seen in a recent break-in at A & J Produce in Crewe, Virginia.

The popular produce business has locations in Victoria and Crewe with the Crewe business along W. Virginia Avenue, which is a heavily traveled area in that town.

At some point between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Monday, January 16, a culprit or culprits smashed the front door of the business and entered the store. They then took money from the location before escaping.

The location is in proximity to Hardees and several gas stations, all located in this part of Crewe. If anyone has any information about this break-in, please contact the Crewe Police Department at 434-645-7710 or A & J Produce at 434-645-9569.