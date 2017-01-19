Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue Installs Officers

MEHERRIN – The Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department held their annual awards banquet for its members and their families last Saturday night. President James Hurt welcomed those present and Chaplain Jerry Barton gave the invocation before guests were treated to a delightful catered dinner prepared by Ernest Toney.

After dinner, Fire Chief Andrew Tatum provided a statistical report of the department’s activities for 2016 that included responding to a total of 471 fire and EMS calls. Chief Tatum said, “There are a lot of cold suppers and sleepless nights” that go into being a volunteer and he thanked the family members, calling them the “key to their success.”

Members of this rural department completed 350 combined hours of in-house training in 2016, and EMS Captain Trey Pyle reported that Meherrin now has seven fully-funded paid providers that will help Meherrin continue to provide the best service possible to their community that encompasses parts of both Prince Edward and Lunenburg counties.

President James Hurt recognized several members for their accomplishments during the year. David Gray and Derrice Lee became apparatus operators and were presented awards for obtaining the most training hours for 2016. Jason Poore was recognized for his 20 years of service. Jacob Taylor was named Firefighter of the Year and Trey Pyle was named EMS of the Year. Derrice Lee received the President’s Award for his service.

Supervisor Townsend installed the officers for 2017, urging those present to support and encourage the department as it protects and serves the community.

Administrative Officers for 2017 are: President – James Hurt, Vice President – Donnie Herzig; Secretary – Erin Pyle, Treasurer – Renee Dolan, Chaplain – Jerry Barton.

Operational Officers for 2017 are: Chief – Andrew Tatum, Assistant Chief – Leon Scott, Captain – Jacob Taylor, Engineer – Curtis Nash, EMS Captain – Trey Pyle, EMS 1st Lieutenant – Sally Pyle.