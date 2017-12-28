Meherrin Man Sentenced for Cutting Landlord

LUNENBURG – William Still Hairston III, a 30-year-old Meherrin man of 4892 Doswell Town Rd., was sentenced recently in Lunenburg Circuit Court to an active term of three years and ten months in prison on a felony conviction of Malicious Wounding as a result of cutting his 54-year-old landlord while riding around together about 2:00 a.m. with friends.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Clement, the incident occurred on July 23, 2017 when Hairston, who was extremely intoxicated, fell asleep in the backseat and fell over on the victim. The victim pushed Hairston off of him, and then Hairston woke up in a rage and violently hit and cut the man. The victim ended up with a gash on his elbow, and a few slashes across his chest, and a small cut on his arm. He also had a knot on his head.

Hairston also fought with the driver of the car when he pulled Hairston off of the victim. Hairston then fled on foot and was not found until September 5, 2017.

Hairston’s prior criminal record included five counts of Distribution of Controlled substances in Prince Edward County for which he may face a revocation hearing.

In addition to his incarceration, the defendant received an additional suspended sentence of 16 years and two months and will be subject to conditions of good behavior for 20 years, supervised probation upon his release for two years, warrantless searches for five years, no contact with the victim, and restitution to the medical providers in the amount of $2,056.85.