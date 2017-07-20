Mecklenburg County Authorities Search for Quizno’s Robbery Suspect

BRACEY – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a business robbery last week. On Friday, July 14, 2017 at approximately 9:25p.m., a robbery occurred at Quizno’s, along Highway 903 in Bracey.

The suspect in the robbery is a white male weighing approximately 175 lbs. and wearing a light green shirt and dark shorts.

The suspect walked up to the store counter and demanded money before leaving the parking lot in a silver colored vehicle, possibly a Honda. No front tag was displayed on the vehicle.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken by this suspect.

If you have any information concerning this robbery, please contact the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 434-738-6171 or 888-624-2207.