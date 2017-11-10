Meals on Wheels Volunteers Honored

- Home
- Charlotte County
- Columnists
- Community
- Education/Schools
- Features
- Local News
- Lunenburg County
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Other News
- Police & Fire
- Prince Edward County
- Sports
- The Word
- Top Story
Shown above are some of the volunteer drivers and board members who make the Charlotte County Meals on Wheels program possible. A Volunteer Appreciation Picnic was held at Ash Camp Baptist Church on October 29, 2017, to thank the many people who give of their time to deliver meals and smiles and who live the motto of “Neighbors Feeding Neighbors.”
Recent Comments