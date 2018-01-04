Mary Catherine Wright Obituary

Mary Catherine Wright, age 77, of Charlotte Court House, Virginia, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2018. She was the daughter of the late Harry Lee and Elizabeth Clay also from Charlotte Court House, Va. Catherine was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Jimenez. She is survived by one brother, Harry Lee Clay, Jr. of DeWitt, Va.; one sister, Nancy Cook (Phil) of Burkeville, Va.; one son, John O. Wright, Jr. (Vickie) of Charlotte Court House, Va.; three daughters, Janet Reeves (Thomas) of Charlotte Court House, Va., Debbie Evans (Henry) of Charlotte Court House, Va., and Joan Roberts (Acie) of Drakes Branch, Va. In addition, she is survived by twelve grandchildren, thirty-three great-grandchildren, and a longtime companion, Kenneth Mann from Phenix, Va. She retired from General Electric, in Lynchburg, Va., after thirty-five years of service. Catherine was a member of Phenix Presbyterian Church in Phenix, Va. and attended Bethel Baptist Church in Phenix, Va.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 3, 2018, in Phenix Presbyterian Church Phenix, Va., with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Charlotte Court House, Va. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Charlotte County Rescue Squad. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Va. is serving the family.