Marshals Locate Suspect

SOUTH HILL – The South Hill Police Department Investigations Division received information in reference to the whereabouts of Jerry Antonelli Jones, Jr. in connection to recent incidents. Jones has been the subject of investigation in the 6/28/17 and 7/11/17 B&E’s and larcenies at B&W Mini Storage located at 1015 W. Danville St. in the town of South Hill, where over $8,000 worth of stolen items were recovered by the South Hill Police Department.

Jones has also been the subject of investigation of other larcenies throughout Mecklenburg County. Contact was made with the U.S. Marshals Service, who were working on apprehending Mr. Jones for a federal probation violation, to advise them of the information received.

The South Hill Police Department worked alongside the U.S. Marshals to locate Mr. Jones. Mr. Jones was spotted entering one of the apartments located at 601 E. Ferrell St in the town of South Hill on 9/21/17. Marshals entered the apartment where they believed Jones to be while South Hill units secured the perimeter. Upon searching, it was learned that Jones had broken through a section of sheetrock and insulation in the attic to gain access to an adjacent apartment. Jones exited from the rear of the apartment and was taken into custody without incident by the South Hill Police Department.

Jones was transported to the South Hill Police Department where he was served with 10 felony warrants and 13 direct indictments in connection with the aforementioned crimes in the town of South Hill and county of Mecklenburg. He was denied a bond, and transported to Meherrin River Regional Jail in Boydton, Va. where he is awaiting trial.