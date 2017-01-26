Margie Duffer Adams Obituary

Chase City, Va.

Margie Duffer Adams, age 80, of Chase City, Virginia, formerly of Charlotte C. H., Virginia, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2017. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond H. Adams; and her parents, Ernest and Ann Duffer.

Margie is survived by two sons, Michael Adams and wife Rhonda, and Christopher Mitchell “Mitch” Adams and wife Delores; and six grandchildren, Todd, Troy, Maggie, Cody, Lindsey, and Nick.

A graveside funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Monday, January 23, 2017, in Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery, Drakes Branch, Va. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Va. is in charge of arrangements.