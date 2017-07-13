Lunenburg to Host Multiple State Tourneys this Weekend

Summer is one of the busiest times in Lunenburg County and also one of the best times for visitors descending on this area. One of the major reasons for that in recent years has been the fact that the local baseball and softball leagues have actively pursued and hosted all-star tournaments each year.

This weekend will be one of the busiest in years as the Lunenburg County Dixie Youth Baseball League (LCYBL) and Lunenburg Girls Softball League (LGS) will both be hosting state tournaments. The Dixie Youth league will actually be hosting two tournaments at the same time and businesses around both towns can expect a large influx of visitors this weekend.

LCYBL is set to host the Dixie Youth Baseball Major League Virginia State All-Star Tournament at Lenhart Field in Victoria beginning July 14 while the organization will be hosting the Dixie Youth Baseball AA Machine Pitch Virginia State All-Star Tournament on Neblett Field at the same time.

Kenbridge will be the site of the Dixie Softball Angels Virginia State All-Star Tournament and X-Play Tournament as LGS host that event starting July 14.

This is the 60th season of Dixie Youth Baseball in Lunenburg and the league has had just one Major League team advance to the Dixie Youth World Series. That group played as the K-V All Stars in 1986 where they won the State Tournament in Madison Heights and traveled to Decatur, Alabama for the World Series.

Both groups will need the help of local volunteers during these events and anyone interested in helping can contact LCYBL Commissioner David Clark at (434) 917-9106 or LGS Commissioner Tony Matthews at (434) 480-9032.