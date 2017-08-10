Lunenburg Schools Welcome New Staff

LUNENBURG – Lunenburg County Public Schools welcomed staff back to work on Monday, August 7, and part of the return to school included the introduction of new staff members ranging from teachers to custodians and office personnel.

Charles Berkley, LCPS Superintendent, addressed the new teachers and shared some of his past teaching stories that included his first year when he not only taught his classes, but had an additional class unexpectedly added to his schedule when a colleague left at the start of the year.

He offered the A-B-C’s for a new teacher that included Admitting mistakes and learning from the experience, Believing in yourself and your students to stay positive and Communication being a key aspect of the learning process.

He highlighted the recent accomplishments for the schools including positive results in the SOL testing and offered help from him, school board members and other staff at each school and the central office.

Other individuals that spoke during the event included School Board Chairman Barry Carnes, VEA Representative Yvette Wilson, Frances Wilson who is in charge of Technology and Director of Student Support Services as well as Sidney Long who is the LCPS Director of Personnel.