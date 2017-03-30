Lunenburg Educators Recognized by SVCC

The Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium (SVRTC) held its Annual Awards Banquet on March 23, 2017 at Longwood University.

The (SVRTC) was established in 1995 and was first developed to promote a telecommunication network and expand the capabilities of Southside Virginia school divisions.

In 1999, Longwood University became SVRTC’s fiscal and administrative agent. SVRTC would be supported through Longwood’s K-12 Outreach, the Institute for Teaching through Technology and Innovative Practices (ITTIP). This collaboration facilitated an almost transparent relationship in supporting professional development through asynchronous and synchronous learning opportunities. Through this partnership, schools are able to provide a facility, supplies, software licenses and more, to help the current 25 rural school divisions in Southside Virginia that includes Lunenburg County Public Schools.

This year, three individuals were recognized for their work with the Lunenburg County Public Schools System. Ruth Kinker received the Technology Teacher Award, Reginald Davis received the Instructional Support Award, and Natalie Coronas received the Technology Support Award. They were joined at the event by LCPS Superintendent Charles Berkley and Frances Wilson, who serves as SVRTC Chairperson to help celebrate and show support for the recognitions.