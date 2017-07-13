Lunenburg County Minors Make Run to the Title Game

The Lunenburg County Youth Baseball League (LCYBL) Minor League All-Star team made a strong run in the District 5 Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Minor League All-Star Tournament in Keysville. The team opened the tournament with a convincing win over Blackstone, two wins over Dinwiddie and close loss to Prince Edward. They would battle PE in the final game as well and end the tournament as the District Runners Up.

The Lunenburg squad got off to a slow start in the tourney opener against Blackstone and trailed 7-3 after two innings, but quickly erased that deficit and surged ahead 14-3 with 11 runs in the third inning.

The group would not look back and cruised to a 19-7 win with Ryan Allard getting the victory on the mound. Logan King had 3 hits and 3 RBI, Allard and Conner Abernathy each had two hits and Rusty Hooton had 3 runs scored to help pace the Lunenburg offense.

Lunenburg then took on the Dinwiddie National All-Stars on Saturday and had another big hitting day. Lunenburg used strong offense and solid defense for the second straight day to get the 14-6 victory and move to 2-0 on the season.

The next game was a battle of unbeaten teams when Lunenburg took on Prince Edward. Offense was the name of the game for both teams as this back and forth game eventually went to PE by a 23-22 score.

Lunenburg bounced back against Dinwiddie as the two teams battled for the second time. Hayden Gary smacked a homerun early in the game to help Lunenburg take a 5-2 lead at the end of the first inning, but Dinwiddie answered and moved ahead 10-5 and eventually 16-7 at the end of the third inning.

Once again Lunenburg mounted a huge comeback and came away with a thrilling 21-18 victory that propelled them to the title game against PE in another rematch. PE got the victory in the final game, but both teams will advance to the State Tournament in Appomattox. Look for game details next week.

Photos by Lucy Hall