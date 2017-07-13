Lunenburg Babe Ruth Hosts District Tournament

The Lunenburg Babe Ruth 13-15 All Star team recently hosted their district tournament at Central High School. The team played well against several strong teams that included Prince George, Nottoway, Dinwiddie, and Emporia.

The Lunenburg Squad dropped a close first game by a 5-3 score in the first game and then bounced back with a win in their second contest, before falling on the third day to end their tournament run.