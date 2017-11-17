Looking Our Best in November

- Home
The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce was thrilled to award Benchmark Community Bank with the “Looking Our Best” award for November. The Farmville Benchmark branches have undergone a facelift to help you feel more at home in your community bank! The new look includes a community bulletin board, business card directory, vintage Farmville mural and historic photo gallery, with new colors and furnishings—all for your comfort and convenience.
