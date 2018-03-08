Looking Good!

Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce presents the Brown Student Center at Hampden-Sydney College with February “Looking Our Best” Award. Pictured from left are Richard Pantele, Andrew Marshall, Sam Murphy, Tom Robinson, Larry Stimpert, Sue Carter, Joy Stump, Stan Cheyne, Linda Cheyne, Candy Dowdy, Robert Sabbatini, Patty Townsend, Audrey Sullivan, Dennis Stevens, Jenn Kinne, Mike McDermott and Sandy Cooke.