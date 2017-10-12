Longwood University Color Wars 2017

Photos & Story by Crystal Vandegrift

FARMVILLE – Step 1: Line up with your class. Step 2: Fill a plastic cup with paint. Step 3: Fling paint on fellow students.

Sound like fun? It is. Longwood University Students graduating in odd years are green, even years are red, and it really doesn’t matter who gets the most paint on the other class because red+green=blue! Longwood Blue, that is.

Color Wars is a Longwood tradition that’s held each fall to kick off Octoberfest Weekend.