Longwood Hosts Noted Political Journalist – Jamelle Bouie to Speak on Race & Democracy Nov. 29

FARMVILLE – In sharp, daily columns and on network television news roundtables, Slate’s Jamelle Bouie has emerged as one of the few political journalists breaking through the hurried day-to-day and delivering in-depth historical perspective and critical thought.

As the chief political correspondent for Slate and political analyst for CBS News, Bouie covers breaking machinations and trends from the White House, often exploring the intersection of race and politics. Noted for his commitment to analyzing current events through the lens of the nation’s past, Bouie has become widely lauded as a rising journalism star.

Bouie, a Virginia native and member of the Forbes “30 Under 30 In Media” list in 2015, will speak Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. in Longwood University’s Wygal Hall on “The Life of the Nation: How Segregation is Threatening American Democracy.”

The talk is the second in the 2017-18 President’s Lecture Series, which explores broad challenges for American democracy from a variety of perspectives. It is free and open to the community. The series opened in early October with NPR’s David Folkenflik.

Bouie will discuss how persistent segregation and inequality in America are affecting public policy and elections more than a half-century after the start of the modern civil rights movement. He’ll discuss current news stories in the context of historical struggles for racial equality and how they are shaping the future of our democracy.

A familiar face on CBS’s Sunday Face The Nation roundtable, Bouie’s often provocative analysis on U.S. politics, public policy, elections and race challenges citizens to consider how they can use the example of the past to effect change in the present through civic action.

Bouie hails from Virginia Beach and attended the University of Virginia, where he studied politics and government.