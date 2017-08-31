Longwood Hosts Free American Shakespeare Center performance of The Taming of the Shrew

FARMVILLE – The American Shakespeare Center (ASC) will present a free performance of The Taming of the Shrew in Longwood University’s Jarman Auditorium on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and seating is on a first come first served basis

The performance by the internationally acclaimed theater company is being presented jointly by Longwood’s Department of English and Modern Languages and Hampden-Sydney College. It is open to the public.

“The Taming of the Shrew is, on the one hand, a hilarious and at times farcical satire of wooing and romance; on the other—and especially for modern audiences—it is a disturbing dramatization of misogyny and domestic abuse,” said Dr. Shawn Smith, associate professor of English at Longwood, a Shakespeare expert.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Longwood’s Department of English and Modern Languages and Hampden-Sydney College have sponsored free ASC performances at Longwood.

The Staunton-based company is internationally known for its unique performance style that blends Shakespeare’s stagecraft with modern sensibility. Shakespeare-era staging conditions include universal lighting, minimal sets, doubling, cross-gender casting and music.

The ASC’s mission is to recover the joys and accessibility of Shakespeare’s theater, language and humanity by exploring the English Renaissance stage and its practices through performance and education. The company’s plays have been called “shamelessly entertaining” and “bursting with energy.”