Long Honored for 29 Years of Service

On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, the Charlotte County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution honoring Theresa Long, who will soon be retiring after 29 years of service at the Virginia Cooperative Extension office in Charlotte Court House. Mrs. Long was congratulated for her service, dedication and hard work in that office.
