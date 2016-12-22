Local Officers Honored During ‘19th Annual Police Recognition Event’

FARMVILLE – The “19th Annual Police Recognition Event” hosted by the Piedmont Alcohol Safety Action Program Dec. 14, 2016, was held in the Town of Farmville.

Among the regional deputy sheriffs and police officers being recognized for their outstanding commitment to DUI prevention and detection were also numerous local Virginia Troopers.

The event is sponsored by Nationwide Insurance Company and M.A.D.D. and recognizes the important work done by officers in the area who have helped control the major dangers involved with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The event included discussion from representatives of Nationwide, M.A.D.D. and the Department of Motor Vehicles. Virginia State Police Captain Craig Worsham was the keynote speaker at the event that honored officers representing Lunenburg, Charlotte, Nottoway, Prince Edward, Amelia, Appomattox and Cumberland.

Lunenburg area officers represented during the event included Kenbridge Police Department Officer Tyler Anderson and Victoria Police Department Corporal Daniel Medlin. Virginia State Trooper William T. Dean, who is assigned to Lunenburg County, was also an award winner during the event.

Other winners included Charlie Brinkley (Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office), David Meeks (VSP Charlotte County), Todd Farris (VSP Prince Edward County), Chris Mathias (Blackstone Police Department), Gavin Lee (VSP Buckingham), Benjamin Davis (VSP Cumberland County), Travis Morgan (VSP Appomattox), Justin Wargofcha (Amelia Sheriff’s Department), Robert Ragland (Farmville Police Department), Matthew Gills (Farmville Police Department), JE Barner (VSP Amelia County), Chris Joyner (Prince Edward Sheriff’s Department).