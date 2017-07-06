Local Business Teams With Virginia State Parks

Benchmark Sponsors Routes of Rhythm Concert Series

The inaugural season of the Routes of Rhythm Music Trail kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 with a special performance by Dixie Road Bluegrass Band at Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield. Presented by Virginia State Parks and sponsored by Benchmark Community Bank, the concert is the first for the 2017 season and opens for The Seldom Scene to follow.

Routes of Rhythm music events will be presented at the 14 state parks of the central and southern regions of Virginia. Focused on the music of the Southside Virginia region, the events will include educational programming and authentic experiences that tell the story of the creation and proliferation of American music heritage in the region.

“Benchmark is excited to be a part of this unique music experience,” said President/CEO Jay Stafford. “Our home is in the heart of Southside Virginia, the birthplace of our region’s folk music. The purpose for Routes of Rhythm is a natural partner for Benchmark as we seek to support the communities we serve. The musical genres of our geographical area so beautifully exemplify the uniqueness of this region and the contribution it has made to the world of music.”

Spotlighting the bluegrass, folk, soul, and gospel music of Southside Virginia, Routes of Rhythm will include the following events:

Pocahontas State Park launches season on Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. with Dixie Road Bluegrass Band opening for The Seldom Scene. Advanced tickets $12, day of show $15. A $5 parking fee applies. 10 and under free. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.ticketstobuy.com or at the park’s office.

Staunton River State Park hosts Farm Use String Band on Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m. Free admission. Parking fee applies.

The Southern Soul Festival at Twin Lakes State Park on Saturday, August 12 features Big G, DJ Storm, Just Friends Band, Miss Portia, and Katrenia Jefferson. Gates open at 1 p.m. Tickets are $20/$25 for VIP section and $30 at the gate. Purchase tickets at http://eventbrite.com or call Cynthia for more information at 804-615-2196.

Pocahontas State Park hosts the Wayward Bills on Saturday, September 2 at 6 p.m. Free admission. Parking fee applies.

The Shape Note Singers will perform at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park on Sunday, October 15 at 2 p.m. Free admission. No parking fee applies.

For more information about Routes of Rhythm Music Trail performances and other Virginia State Parks activities and amenities or to make a reservation for one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Customer Care Center at 800-933-7275 or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.

Benchmark Community Bank is proud to sponsor the inaugural season for Routes of Rhythm. A product of the same Southside Virginia region that gave birth to some of music’s most unique artists and sounds, Benchmark’s unique approach to banking has distinguished itself in the region it serves and beyond. To learn more about Benchmark Community Bank, please stop by one of their 12 branch locations or visit www.bcbonline.com.