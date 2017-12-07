Local Business Collecting for the Needy

- Home
Employees of Red Oak Excavating are taking a collection for Charlotte County Social Services. They and local churches, friends and family have been collecting toys, food, coats for the needy of Charlotte County. Remember, the reason for the season is Jesus. Giving and helping those in need at this time of year makes Christmas a little bit brighter for those that don’t have.
