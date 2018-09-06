LMS GETS BIG WIN

   Written by on September 6, 2018 at 11:51 am

LMS Gets 1 LMS Gets 2The Lunenburg Middle School Volleyball program was started a few years ago and the dividends are showing at Central with the JV program now. The group of current Lady Blue Devils looks like they are continuing to have a strong middle school program and have played well this year. They recently got a big win against Central Charlotte in a three sets contest.

Leave a Reply