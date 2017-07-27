LGS Debs Reach Semi-finals, Earn Sportsmanship Award

LUNENBURG – The Lunenburg Girls Softball League Debs team had a strong State Tournament run last week in Dinwiddie as the team beat everyone they faced other than the team that won the tournament, and will represent Virginia in the World Series.

The LGS team fell to Prince Edward-Farmville in both losses including a tough 6-2 loss that ended their tournament run in the semi-finals.

LGS Coach and Commissioner Tony Matthews stated, “The team played very hard and had some great moments on the field! As icing on the cake, the Debs team won the sportsmanship trophy for the tournament. Congrats, girls, on representing Lunenburg in Dinwiddie.”