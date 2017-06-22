LGS Belles End All-Star Run as District Runner-Up

The Lunenburg Girls Softball Belles All-Star team opened their District 1 All-star Tournament in Blackstone last Friday and rolled to the District Championship game before falling in a 5-3 final to finish as the District 1 Runner Up.

The Belles team opened play on the first day with 15-6 victory in their first game. The second game of the tournament was not as easy as the Lunenburg girls came away with a thrilling 5-3 win over Clarksville. LGS jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and held on to claim the 5-3 win and a shot at the Championship game on Monday night.

The LGS squad had a bye on Sunday and then after starting the game on Monday, storms cancelled it and moved the game to Tuesday night. On Monday, Clarksville jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning, but good defense by Julie Ginn and Haley Hayer ended that scoring rally. Haley Hayer tripled and Hannah Breedlove reached first base in the bottom of the first inning with one out when the storms halted the game.

The game picked back up on Tuesday as LGS took an early lead and Chelsey Williams was cruising along on the mound for Lunenburg. The offense scored five runs through the first three innings to hold a 5-2 lead. Riley Long had a single and scored, while Savannah Fowler and Emma Hart picked up hits to give LGS the early lead. Clarksville got their bats going in the fourth inning with a big rally that included a grand slam to move them in front 10-5.

Lunenburg added two more runs in the seventh inning when Hannah Breedlove and Emma Hart both had hits and scored to add two more runs to their total, but Clarksville got the 13-7 win. This forced the two teams into a final game championship match that same night.

In the Championship, Lunenburg had Cameron Lewis on the mound and she got five early strikeouts to keep the strong Clarksville offense in check. Lunenburg got on the board first with Hayer getting a hit and scoring. Lunenburg jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the third inning when Hayer tripled, Breedlove singled and both scored.

Clarksville answered back with a run in the fourth inning to make the score 3-2. LGS mounted a rally in the fifth inning when Alexis Morris reached base, but they were unable to get her home and the score stayed the same.

The game went to the sixth inning with Lewis picking up strikeout number nine on the night, but Clarksville rallied again in this second game of the night and took a 5-3 lead despite good play from Aaliyah Alexander, Katie Morris, Emily Dolchan and the rest of the Lunenburg squad.

In the final at bat for Lunenburg, Breedlove started things off with a walk and stole second and third. Emma Hart hit a deep shot down the third base line that would have score, but it was foul. Clarksville would tighten up their defense for the final three outs of the game and hold on for the 5-3 win and District title.