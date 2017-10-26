Letters to the Editor

New Governor Should Not be Northam

“There are a lot of people in the world to whom the American flag is a symbol of oppression. The anthem itself contains a war like message … you know, the bombs bursting in air and all that sort of thing.” “In my opinion, we should consider reinventing our national anthem as well as redesign our flag to better offer our enemies hope and love.”

The aforementioned quote is from Barrack Obama. The same Obama who recently campaigned for Ralph Northam presently running for governor of Virginia. Obama and Northam are political soul mates in every respect. No need to say anything more ……….

Karl Schmidt

Farmville, Va.

Hitler and Trump

Fifty years ago, evil was Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. One of the perpetual questions asked is: How could such a civilized and cultured people such as the Germans give support to Hitler and his regime? It is only in events of the election of President Trump that I gleaned a possible answer to this intriguing question.

Trump has been compared to Adolf Hitler by the left. There are some similarities in the historical political situation of the times. The similarities that drove the Germans of that generation and the American people of today are:

• A resurgence of nationalism after a loss of influence in world affairs

• A perceived threat from a different misunderstood culture

• Deterioration in the economic prospects and incomes of the working middle class

• Excessive liberal intrusion by government into the lives of many

• A seeming drift away from free market capitalism toward communism

• A distrust and rejection of representative government embroiled in political in-fighting and corruption

• A questioning of the democratic process

Hitler and for the Nazi Party in the post-World War I era denounced the Weimar Republic for its policies of appeasement to French incursions into the Ruhr coal fields. As the German Communist Party grew in strength, the Nazis concentrated much of their propaganda on denouncing Bolshevism, which they characterized as a conspiracy of international financiers. They lost faith in their representative government.

Donald Trump became leader of a conservative, rebellious populace who denounced the excessive liberal legislation that favored socialistic practices and arbitrary executive actions. Like Hitler, his oratory mesmerized the working class and garnered political support that earned him the presidency; and, like Hitler, outlined a program of increased economic improvement, a conservative reversal of socialistic interference in daily life, a stronger military and a more aggressive posture in world affairs. After years of deliberate lack of border control and the obfuscation of the Militant Islamic threat, Trump made moves to control these perceived threats.

In both nations, then and now, elements of the opposing political mindset refused to acknowledge the democratic transition of philosophy. The Communists and liberals vehemently and often violently opposed the transition of power. Zealots of the opposing sides formed support groups. Out of this chaos came the brown-shirted SA. Fortunately for America, while militant liberals try to interrupt governmental activity with shouts and protests, sometimes with violence; the so-called ‘right’ or Trump supporters have not created an equivalent SA. This does not mean that there are no zealots who would join a right-wing organization to fight against the Left.

Given these circumstances, I began to understand how such a civilized people could give support to Hitler and his regime. I question whether Hitler came to power to enact the chaos and barbarity that accrues to him. He, a man of his time, addressed the problems of the German people and was supported by the masses. Trump also has the intent to Make America Great Again. But the absurd and militant antics of left can create an environment where right wing zealots feel forced to organize and match absurdity with absurdity. How much of ‘Hitlerism’ was forced on him by the antics of the left. History is loathed to address this possibility.

I voted for Trump because I truly feared the left-wing, liberal encroachment of government and societal change, a drift away from capitalism and free enterprise. For this I have been labeled a racist, homophobe, misogynist, deplorable citizen, and white supremacist. I believe in the American tradition of a peaceful transition of a democratically elected president and peaceful regime change. Obviously others do not. Could the left-wing anti-Trump zealots force us into chaos and barbarity? Let us hope the prevailing good will of the American character will not allow it. It is frightening to think that given the similar circumstances, I was hurled back to the 1920’s. I just might have supported Adolf Hitler. Like the Weimar Republic, the future of our American Republic may be in the hands of the Anti-Trump liberal radicals.

David Torrence

Meherrin, Va.