Letters to the Editor

Media is Biased and Powerful

President Trump has awakened the sleeping giant known as the “main stream media”! During the 8 years of the Obama administration (with Hillary Clinton playing big parts in it as Secretary of state), there was little to no media scrutiny being employed. Matters as big as Benghazi and the sloppy security on Hillary’s email’s traffic as Secretary of State didn’t make a blip on the evening news. Obama and Hillary were/are the ‘media-darlings’ above any reproach no matter how egregious the risks to national security were during their watch.

Now with Trump in office, the media boils with activity showing that they can be investigative reporters after all! The media (now) doesn’t leave a stone unturned and are relentless in their efforts to make Trump and his administration appear as incompetent boobs! Obviously, the (liberal) main stream media is still smoldering over Trump winning the election. The media may not be able to change that outcome but, they will do now what they so blatantly didn’t do these past 8 years. The liberal media (along with the Democratic party) will challenge and scrutinize every action of the Trump administration each and every day right up to the next presidential election!

The media will not be caught napping again! It isn’t too early or too laborious for them to use their (opinion shaping) power to start influencing the outcome of the next presidential election! For anyone who knows and understands politics in America, what’s playing out now is the expected double standard held by the major news networks.

Karl Schmidt

Farmville, Va.

PETA Reminds Public to Spay and Neuter

Mr. Jones is absolutely correct: Pit bulls need to be protected and their ownership restricted, for the public’s safety as well as their own.

Trapped at the ends of heavy chains or in filthy pens, pit bulls are the breed of choice for dogfighters and other thugs who beat and starve them to make them frustrated, aggressive, and prone to lashing out unpredictably. They also constitute a disproportionate number of dogs in animal shelters and are the number one dog represented in many of those facilities’ euthanasia rooms.

Requiring pit bulls to be spayed or neutered would help prevent more of these dogs from being born into a world that holds only suffering and death for so many of them, and it would help safeguard the public: Unneutered dogs of any breed are nearly three times more likely to bite than sterilized dogs are. And with millions of animals being euthanized in shelters every year for lack of good homes, there is no reason to breed more dogs of any type.

People who have pit bulls’ best interests at heart support breed-specific protections and requirements that they be vaccinated, kept indoors, and never chained (provided that such laws allow registered, well-cared for, spayed and neutered dogs to remain with their families).

Pit bulls aren’t to blame for the current crisis, but it’s the duty of all of us to try to resolve it.

For more information, visit www.PETA.org.

Teresa Chagrin

Animal Care & Control

Specialist, PETA

501 Front St., Norfolk, Va.

443-320-1277

TeresaC@peta.org