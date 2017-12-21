Letter to the Editor

Hunting Incorporated?

For several months now I have been speaking out expressing my wish that Charlotte Court House would pass an ordinance against discharging a firearm within the town limits. And now, I am adding to that wish that there be no hunting allowed within the town limits.

I am used to deer in my yard – in fact, I’ve given over the apple tree to them in the summer. But also during the summer when sitting outside in the backyard, I hear gun shots. During the fall and winter I hear gun shots. Close gun shots, and I live right in town. But an incident last Saturday morning clinched it.

Sitting at the window in my dining room, I watched a deer run full speed through the yard from back to front and continue straight across the road. In just a few seconds the deer was followed by a pack of hounds, running helter-skelter across the road as well. Thank goodness there was very little traffic at that early hour because it wasn’t long before the dogs were back, running all over my yard, evidently having lost the scent of the deer.

Then, you guessed it, the owner of the dogs began a back and forth search up and down the road in front of my house in his truck, I assume looking for his dogs and trying to see which way the deer went. Judging from the direction the dogs and deer came, I have to believe those dogs were set loose within the town limits because there are woods for at least a couple of miles in that direction, still within the town limits.

Homes, children, churches, pets in their own yards – what if that hunter had spotted the deer and decided to shoot it anyway? I was told by one person that if such an ordinance against hunting in town was passed he wouldn’t be able to hunt on his own land. Well, that’s just too bad, I say. Laws are made for the many, for their safety and protection, not to penalize the few.

It’s ridiculous to be able to hunt with a firearm within town limits – any town. With all the woods around this county I can see no reason to have to come into town to hunt. I hope after you read this you will speak to your town council – whichever town it might be – concerning this issue.

Claudia Koch

Charlotte Court House