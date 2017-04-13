LCPS Pre-K Screening Day is Next Tuesday

LUNENBURG – Lunenburg County Public Schools has a Pre-K Screening Day coming up on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Kenbridge Elementary School.

Lunenburg County Public Schools provides a preschool program for at-risk four-year-olds. The goal of the program is to provide a healthy learning environment that addresses the needs of preschool children whose social or economic conditions place them at risk of poor school performance.

Applications for the Pre-K Program are now available at the Lunenburg County School Board Office, Kenbridge and Victoria Elementary Schools, and can also be printed off from the school website at www.lunenburgcountyschools.org .

Appointments will be required for all children to be tested. The deadline for applications for the Pre-K program will be June 12, 2017. Any applications received after this date may be placed on a waiting list.

Children are selected for this program on the basis of family need according to state guidelines. This is not a first come, first served program. Children must be four years of age on or before September 30th of the enrollment year to meet age requirements. Priority is given to children with the greatest number of at-risk criteria impacting their environment.

The LCPS Pre K Program is held at Kenbridge Elementary School with children in the Victoria area being transported to Kenbridge Elementary School.