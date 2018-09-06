LCPS Attendance Challenge to Start in September

LUNENBURG – September is Attendance Awareness Month. One of the most important things to an employer is that their employees come to work and that they are there on time. School attendance is indicative of how successful a student will be as a member of the workforce.

With that in mind, LCPS will be promoting good attendance throughout the year with fun activities and contests for its students. The theme for the year is Attend Today, Achieve Tomorrow. A poster contest will be held during the month of September at all four schools with a grand prize of a tablet at each school. The tablets were graciously donated by ABY sorority and Virginia Family Services. The last week of September, elementary school students will have a dress up week. An LCPS Attendance Challenge will be going on throughout the year, with attendance being tracked weekly for each grade level. Prizes and incentives will be given to the winning grade level just before winter break and at the end of the school year.

As part of the LCPS Attendance Challenge, we are also going to challenge the community to be involved with our attendance initiative. CHS students and staff will be having a contest to design a logo from which decals will be made. Businesses will be approached to display the winning logo/decal on their doors as a sign of support for school’s attendance challenge.

More attendance contest details and our NEW attendance policy are available on our website, www.lunenburgcountyschools.org. When students are at school every day, they are learning and developing healthy habits. Attendance matters!