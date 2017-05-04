Lady Statesmen Lead the Conference Entering Final Week of Regular Season

By Shannon Feinman

The Lady Statesmen have a heavy week of match play scheduled for the final week of the regular season facing Prince Edward at home on Monday, Buckingham away on Wednesday, Prince Edward away on Thursday and Appomattox at home on Friday. The girls have set a goal to be at the top of the leaderboard for the beginning of post-season play the week of May 8-12. On the way to reaching that goal, they defeated Prince Edward at home on Monday, May 1, with a score of 9-0. They made excellent adjustments to play in high winds and put their mental toughness to the test pushing through rough matches to pull out wins. The fan turnout was excellent in spite of the questionable weather. This win brings the Lady Statement to 8-0 on the regular season.

In singles the results were #1 seed Meredith Feinman (RHHS) d Cordelia Morgan 8-1, #2 seed Couper Webb (RHHS) d Grace Rust 8-0, #3 seed Helen Lin (RHHS) d Kendasia Hensley (forfeit), #4 seed Eliza Walker (RHHS) d Melissa Williams 8-0, #5 seed McKenzie Sharpe (RHHS) d Ellis Jones 8-1 and #6 seed Annie Sandridge (RHHS)d Emma Watson 8-1. In doubles the results were #1 seed Feinman/Webb (RHHS) d Morgan/Tamara Marshall 8-0, #2 seed Lin/Walker (RHHS) d Rust/Williams 8-5, #3 seed Sharpe/Sandridge (RHHS) d Eboni Green/Taniya Manns 8-1 and #4 seed Morgan Mason/Grace Algeier d Watson/Malia 8-1. In intersquad exhibition play, Grace Reynolds, Callyn Trent, Hayley Conwell, Pearl Sandridge, Kaley Moon and Taylor Jones all displayed strong improvements in their skills.