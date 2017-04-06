Lady Statesmen Blank the Goochland Bulldogs 9-0

The Lady Statesmen tennis team achieved an important win last week over Conference 34 rivals, the Lady Bulldogs of Goochland High School. The Statesmen have not defeated Goochland on Goochland’s home courts in the last four years, so this was a goal set early in the season. On March 28 the Lady Statesmen swept the Bulldogs 9-0. Singles results were #1 seed Meredith Feinman over Danielle Daly 8-1, #2 seed Couper Webb over Lindsay Parker 8-3 #3 seed Helen Lin over Autumn Baker 8-1, #4 seed Eliza Walker over Lauren Heffinger 8-0, #5 seed McKenzie Sharpe over Sarah Carney 8-5, and #6 seed Annie Sandridge over Annie Lorenzo 8-6. In doubles the #1 seed team of Feinman/Webb d. Daly/Parker 8-2, #2 seed Lin/Walker d. Baker/Carney 8-1 and #3 seed Sharpe/A. Sandridge d. Lorenzo/Heffinger 8-4. In exhibition doubles play the team of Morgan Mason/Grace Algeier won 8-0, Calynn Trent/Pearl Sandridge won 8-0, Grace Reynolds/Taylor Jones won 8-1, and Haley Conwell/Kaley Moon were down 0-2 when the match was called.