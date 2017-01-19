Lady Eagles Outlast R-H In Close JRD Game

- Home
FARMVILLE – The two JV girls basketball teams had a close game recently that was a defensive battle. The PE squad jumped out to an early 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and appeared to have the game in control, but the Lady Statesmen responded with a strong defensive effort.
The next two quarters saw R-H inching closer to a tie game and even saw them take a one-point lead late in the contest.
PE responded with some key scores down the stretch and pulled out the 20-16 win. Dajah White and Anisha Marable were the leading scorers for the Lady Statesmen as they each poured in six points.
