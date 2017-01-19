Lady Chargers Lose Tough Game To Prince Edward County Eagles

LUNENBURG – The Central Chargers Varsity Girls Basketball team ran into a player that was on fire in their recent game against Prince Edward. The huge game from Da’Mya Harris helped give the Lady Eagles a 63-52 win over Central.

Harris of Prince Edward scored 29 points including 13 points (9 points were three-pointers) in the final quarter to defeat the Lady Chargers and make them 5-3 on the season. Harris only had 13 points in the first meeting which the Lady Chargers won 50-49.

The game started off well for Central as they held a 16-12 lead in the first quarter and trailed by just one at 27-26 when the game reached halftime. However, a huge fourth quarter from Harris and the Eagles allowed them to take the JRD win.

PE 12 15 18 18 – 63

Central 16 10 16 10 – 52

Scoring: Dolan 12, Johnson 12, Watson 10, Jennings 9, White-Freeman 6, Genova 3

Leading Rebounders: Johnson 18, Watson 10

Watson led the team in steals with 3.