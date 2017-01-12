Lady Chargers Blast Bulldogs on the Way to 5-2 Record

LUNENBURG – The Central Lady Chargers basketball team returned from Christmas break and got right back to their winning ways with a blowout victory over Goochland at home last week.

The Chargers played tremendous defense early on and got six early points from Brianna Johnson and MyYonte Jennings to surge ahead 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw more stifling CHS defense as Ashley Genova recorded 2 blocks and grabbed 6 rebounds to help pace the team.

Central would exit halftime with an 18-11 lead and continue to pour it on from there. Central broke the game open from an 18-13 early third quarter lead by outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 14-4 in the remainder of the third quarter to coast to a 40-22 victory. The victory improves the Lady Chargers record to 5-2.

Goochland 6 5 6 5 – 22

Central 10 8 14 8 – 40

Scoring: White-Freeman 12, Watson 9, Johnson 9, Genova 6, Jennings 3, Dolan 1

Leading Rebounders: Genova 18, Watson 11, Johnson 8

Watson had a team-high with 4 assists.

White-Freeman had a team-high 4 steals with Watson having three.