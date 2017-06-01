Lady Chargers Beat Chincoteague to Keep Playoff Run Alive

LUNENBURG – The Central Chargers Girls Softball team advanced to the Regional Semi-Final round after a win over Chincoteague at home on Monday. Central used a strong pitching performance from Hailey Bayne and a big hitting night to take a 14-4 victory.

The Chargers started the scoring early with 3 runs in the first inning and effectively put the game away in the second inning with four more runs. Chincoteague was able to rally in the fourth inning to score 4 runs and cut the lead to 7-4, but Central’s offense kept their momentum going. The Chargers scored 3 more runs in the third inning, two in the fourth and two more in the fifth to claim the victory.

Bayne went all seven innings for Central and had 13 strikeouts while Emma Hart led the offense with 3 hits and 2 RBI. Sorie Scott also had 3 hits on the night and Dominique Watson had 2 RBI for Central.

The Chargers will host Luray on Wednesday in the next round of the Regional playoffs.