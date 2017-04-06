Lady Chargers Beat Barons

The Central Chargers Varsity Softball team collected their fourth win of the season last week in an 11-3 victory over Bluestone.

Hailey Bayne was on the rubber for the Lady Chargers and recorded 18 strikeouts over seven innings to help lead Central to the win.

Central got off to a strong start in the second inning with three runs. They would add a single run in the third and fifth innings to hold a 5-2 lead. The Lady Chargers blew the game open in the sixth inning with six runs.

Leading the Central offense was Emma Hart with four hits and Riley Jones with two hits. Sorie Scott, Brittany Dolan and Kaylee Williams each had two RBI for Central.