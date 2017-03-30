Lady Chargers are 3-3 Early in the Season

The Central Chargers Varsity Softball team moved to 3-3 on the season after dropping a tough district game against Nottoway, but rebounding with a convincing 23-0 win over Sussex.

Central and Nottoway only saw one inning where the offense got on the board for either team, but a four run fourth inning would be enough to get the win for the Lady Cougars in a 4-0 victory. In the game, Emma Hart led Central with 2 hits on the day, while Hailey Bayne suffered the loss on the mound but recorded nine strikeouts.

Central rebounding on Monday with a big win over Sussex. The Lady Chargers scored 2 runs in the each of the first two innings, but followed that up with 11 runs in the third and 8 more in the fourth to win by a 23-0 score.

Sorie Scott led the team in hits with four, while Kaylee Williams had 3 on the day. Dominique Watson drove in 5 runs while Bayne and Scott combined for a no-hitter on the mound for Central.

(Photo by MyYonte Jennings)