Kenbridge Turns Attention to Annexed Area Project

Now That First Sewer Project is Complete

KENBRIDGE – Kenbridge Town Manager Robyn Fowler informed town officials recently that the Pump Station/Sewer Line project that has been ongoing in Kenbridge during the past year is officially completed. She had previously noted that some final punch list work and meetings had to be done, but the project is now completed. Kenbridge officials can now turn their attentions to the Annexed Sewer Line Project that is the next big infrastructure item to be worked on.

Mrs. Fowler said that draft work had been worked on for the project and that options for funding were still being examined.

Kenbridge Mayor Emory Hodges said that one of the biggest issues facing the town is deciding if the newest project will use pump stations similar to what is located already in areas around the town or will used a mostly gravity fed sewer design.

Mayor Hodges said that a normal sewer system is set up in a gravity fed style, but in areas where houses may be located downhill from a sewer plant or in really flat areas, pumps or a mixture of the two designs may be needed.

The discussions and design plans are all still in the preliminary stages for this upcoming project.