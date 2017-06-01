Kenbridge Man Faces Several Charges

LUNENBURG – A Kenbridge resident is facing nine charges, including two felonies, stemming from an incident on Thursday night.

The incident began when a 2002 SUV reportedly struck another vehicle and left the scene of the accident in Kenbridge. Kenbridge Police Officers began investigating the hit and run accident and issued a call to other area departments to be on the lookout for this vehicle.

Later that same night around 9:20 pm, Victoria Police Sergeant Daniel Medlin saw the SUV traveling around Victoria. He activated his lights and attempted to stop the vehicle so that he could question the driver about the hit and run.

At that point the driver, who was identified as 47-year-old William E. Glass Jr., attempted to elude Sergeant Medlin. The pursuit went out of Victoria and toward the Falls Road, later heading to Marshalltown Road. Glass wrecked near the intersection with Pleasant Oak Road and the SUV overturned.

Sargent Medlin was joined at the accident by Trooper C. Hudson and the officers attempted to remove Glass from the wreckage. At that point, Sergeant Medlin was assaulted by Glass and a scuffle occurred that ultimately led to Glass escaping on foot.

VPD, KPD, Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police all joined in to search the area for Glass, but were unable to locate him that night. On the following day, the search continued as the suspect had been hiding in the woods and on Friday, he was located and arrested.

He was transported to Piedmont Regional Jail where he is awaiting trial with no bond. Glass has been charged with Felony Assaulting a Police Officer, Felony Eluding Police, driving with a Suspended License after a DUI conviction, two counts of capias show cause, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to obey highway signs and failure to driving on the rights side of the highway.

Victoria Fire and Rescue also responded to the accident on the initial night and transported Sergeant Medlin to be evaluated for minor injuries. He was released from the hospital on the initial night.

VPD Chief Keith Phillips stated, “Our department would like to thank the group effort from the other law enforcement agencies during this incident that allowed us to ultimately find and charge the culprit.”