Kavaliers Fall to Rivals Heading Into Spring Break

On Monday, April 3rd the Lady Kavaliers traveled to Fuqua for a hard fought game. The Kavaliers were up 3-0 and then one bad inning (a few walks and a couple of errors) caused the Falcons to take the lead with 7 runs. In the 4th and 5th innings the Kavaliers answered with the bats and scored 3 more runs but it wasn’t enough as they lost 7-6 to Fuqua. Savannah Gunn went 2 for 3 at the plate. Haley Henshaw went 2 for 2 with 1 RBI. Molly and Josie Epperson, Lydia Wrenn , and Berkley Rose had one hit each. Josie Epperson had 2 RBIs. Rose and Mackenzie Coley also had an RBI.

On Friday (4/10) The Kavaliers hosted BA. The Kavaliers did not come to play that day as they lost 10-0. The Kavaliers had one hit for the day from Rachel Tucker. Five errors in the field did not help the situation. The Kavaliers let the game slip away early and couldn’t catch up.

The Kavaliers are 5-9 overall and 0-3 in the conference.