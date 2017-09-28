JV Lady Statesmen Earn Their First Win

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – Randolph-Henry girls’ JV volleyball has been struggling to get in the win column, but finally broke the ice with a 2-1 win over Buckingham last Thursday. To start the week off they had traveled to meet the Bulldogs of Goochland and even though they did not come out with the win their play had been improving. On Thursday, they hosted the Lady Knights of Buckingham. The first game looked as if the Knights would run away with it. Down 24-12, the Lady Statesmen made a last-minute run behind the serving of Mollie Mayhew and came back to make it a loss with a score of 25-20. This spark carried over to the second game and the Lady Statesmen, behind the serving of Abby Clements and Morgan Lawson, took an 8-1 lead. The Knights found new life with their third server; they bounced back to trail by one point. Sydney Williams got four service points to give the Statesmen a little breathing room. Both teams played a tight defense and could not gain any momentum. Keeping a three-point lead late in the game Lawson again was on point with her serves and finished out the game and the Statesmen tied the match with a 25-15 win.

This sent the game into a third and decisive match. Buckingham got the first serve but the Statesmen quickly got the point. Lawson again extended the Statesmen lead to 8-3. Cruising along, the Statesmen extended their lead to 10-4 when they hit a road block and the Knights roared back to tie it at 10 each. Each team, wanting the win badly, played even but the Statesmen pulled out the win with Williams serving the last two points. The Statesmen finally broke into the win column with a 15-12 third set win.

“I am so proud of these ladies,” remarked Coach Mayhew. “They have worked so hard and have come so close many times. Our serving has definitely improved as has our passing and most importantly our communication on the court. I feel good about the team as we enter the second half of the season.”

Williams led the team with 10 attacks and 2 kills while Lawson had 9 attacks and 2 kills. Also with 2 kills was Clements on 6 attacks and Vicie Southall had one kill. Lawson led the team with 5 aces on 18 serves, Mayhew had 4 aces with 13 serves, Clements had one ace on 9 serves and Williams had 3 aces on 7 serves.