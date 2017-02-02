JV Eagles At the Top Of the JRD Standings

FARMVILLE – The Prince Edward Eagles are currently tied with Goochland at the top of the James River District standings after a 59-14 win over Cumberland and a big non-district win over Altavista.

The Eagles beat Altavista 47-15 and used suffocating defense and a fast paced offense to claim the win. The game was close early on as the Eagles led 14-13 at halftime, but they would turn up the defense and offense in the third quarter when they outscored the Colonels by a 25-0 margin and grabbed control of the game.

The Eagles cruised to an easy win and were led on the night by Tajh White with 12 points, Rodney Sprague with 10 points and 6 rebounds, while Abraham Braxton scored 8 points and pulled down 5 boards.