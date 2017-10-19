JV Chargers Pick Up Second Straight Win

- Home
VICTORIA – The Central Chargers JV football team picked up their second straight win of the season last Thursday night when they took on Prince Edward at home.
Central put together a dominating performance with Cameron Kates and Ben Anthony picking up most of the rushing yardage behind good blocking all night. The Chargers also played great defense and came away with a 34-0 victory.
This followed a defense-led win over Randolph-Henry the previous week that ended with a big stand in their own red zone to take a 14-8 victory.
The JV Chargers travel to Amelia on Thursday night for a 6:30 game.
